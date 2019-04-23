Sizzling Saint in the AFL frame and his future is sunny

AUSSIE RULES: Midfielder Ryan Shanks has been selected in the Gold Coast Suns talent Academy under-17 squad yesterday.

The 16-year-old, starred in the BITS Saints' A-grade win against Rockhampton Panthers, will head off to a training camp in Coffs Harbour from May 17-19 where they will finish with a game against the U16 Queensland state team.

This camp and trial match will serve as selection for the Queensland U17 Futures squad which will play two games against NSW/ACT and Victoria Metro. Ryan has impressed with his clean skills and strong overhead marking at senior level.

He also played for the Cobras at the Gold Coast Suns Academy North Queensland Series in Townsville last month in which he won player of the carnival.

BITS Saints rising star Ryan Shanks won player of the carnival. AFL Capricornia Facebook GLA2503

Cobras coach Michael Kreun said Ryan's exposure at senior level stood him in good stead.

"Obviously playing senior footy at Boyne Island has toughened his body as he was probably the only one who did not falter through our the carnival," Kreun said back in March.