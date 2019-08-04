Sizzling drag racing action was greeted by healthy crowd

ALMOST LIFT OFF: Benny Stevens was spectacular at the All Bikes Drags Championship at Benaraby Motorsports Complex.

ALMOST LIFT OFF: Benny Stevens was spectacular at the All Bikes Drags Championship at Benaraby Motorsports Complex. Matt Taylor GLA030819DRAG

MOTORSPORT: Riders from as far away as Adelaide competed in arguably the best All Bike drags meeting in Australia on the weekend.

As expected, the world's fastest amputee in two wheels Benny Stevens lived up to the hype on Saturday night at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex drags strip.

He ran a best pass of 4.46sec at half track at 267.5kp/h on his nitrogen-fuelled Harley Davidson.

Central Queensland Drag Racing Association president Glenn Williams said Benny's uncle Kim Stevens also raced.

"The Kim Stevens bike had some mechanical ills but they managed a great side-by-side run at their last pass," he said.

Williams said a rider from Adelaide took a sacrifice so that he could demonstrate his skill on the track.

"He had been trying to get to this event for a number of years and finally made it although he had to forego a round of the national championships to do it," he said.

Competitor numbers were down slightly, but Williams said there was a large crowd.

"Spectator numbers were around 1000 and they were treated to some awesome racing and also the top fuel bikes putting some great passes down the track," he said.

The weekend began with an Off Street meet that featured eight cars and a healthy amount of bikes.

"Some were staying on for Saturday but some were just there for the night," Williams said.

"Once again we reckon it still ranks as the number one All Bike meeting in the country.

"With the burnout comp after racing and a great live band later, it was a great family entertainment weekend as well. It's great to see all the families enjoy it."

RESULTS

Jr Bikes - Top Qual: Charlie Houston. R/Up: Blake Walsh. Winner: Bailey Schneider. Lams Approved Bikes - Top Qual: Scott Schofield. R/Up: Jye Whitney. Winner: Scott Schofield. Street Bike - Top Qual: Don Baird. R/Up: Jacinta Dickenson. Winner: Bruce Little. Historic-pre 1989 - Top Qual: Stephen Clarkson. R/Up: Peter Davis. Winner: Peter Johnson. Twins and Singles - Top Qual: Mark Harris. R/Up: Dean Ballard. Winner: Lincoln Tedman. Sportsters - Top Qual: Lisle Egerton. R/Up: Brett Alloway. Winner: Shannon Josefski. Baggers - Top Qual: Jacob Davis. R/Up: Scott Bill. Winner: Mitchell Ward. Modified Bikes - Top Qual: Dayne Brandon. R/Up: Mark Anderson. Winner: Glen Bungay. Grudge Bikes - Top Qual: Reegan Ward. R/Up: Reegan Ward. Winner: Peter Johnson