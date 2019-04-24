Sized up Power ready for Rockets on Saturday night

BASKETBALL: Stephen Kiir, 24, (pictured) wants to impose himself against Rockhampton Rockets at Kev Broome on Saturday night.

The towering 205cm centre-forward, who has a wingspan of 220cm, will be one of several new players hoping to kickstart Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge's season with a win in round one of the QBL at 8pm.

The former South West Metro and North Gold Coast player signed back in October and said Power coach Brady Walmsley coaxed him to the club.

"It's a championship environment and it's a team which is designed from the top down in the organisation," Kiir said.

He dominated with 24 points in a practice match against a Rocky youth team last month and he has an arsenal that will be hard to predict for opposition teams.

"I can play the mid-range and go inside or out and that gives me the option to either step out or play inside," Kiir said.

Kiir was born in Kenya to South Sudanese parents and has lived in the US and now Australia.

He is a man on a mission and wants to use this season as a potential platform to higher ranks.

"I'm going to try to get an NBL contract depending on how good I play and to try and win a QBL championship as well," Kiir said.

He played in the US college system for two years and will bring that knowledge onto the court for Port City Power.

"I learned a lot about defence, offence and just to be smart as a basketball player," Kiir said.

Gladstone Port City Power Central Apartments Breakers women tip-off against Rockhampton Cyclones at 6pm and doors open at 5pm.