Sixty and still loving it

HAPPY ANNIVERSAY: Bob and Sheila Fisher celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, after moving to the heat of a typical Aussie summer from the bitter cold of an English winter in 1958.

HAPPY ANNIVERSAY: Bob and Sheila Fisher celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, after moving to the heat of a typical Aussie summer from the bitter cold of an English winter in 1958. Matt Taylor GLA050218WEDD

A GLADSTONE couple celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary say they have no regrets moving from England to Australia to build their life together.

Parents to two daughters and a son, as well as grandparents to nine children, Bob and Sheila Fisher married on February 8, 1958, in Dalton, England before moving to Australia.

First moving to Goondiwindi and then to Cairns and Innisfail before settling in Gladstone in 1976, Sheila said it was a world away from the snowy weather they married in.

"Moving in the middle of a drought, it was shocking,” she said.

"Bob went out to work the second day we got there, and was working on the railway in a long sleeved shirt and got burnt.

"We left winter in England and came to that.

"But we've got no regrets, and we've done alright.”

The most memorable part of their wedding day was when they woke to water spilling through the roof.

With some of the snow running underneath the roof tiles, it caused a wet start to their big day.

The snowy conditions Sheila and Bob married in. Matt Taylor GLA050218WEDD

"When we got to the church, it was with a sigh of relief that we said, 'well we're here if nothing else',” Sheila said.

The couple said the secret to a long and happy marriage was good communication, with a little bit of give and take.

This attitude towards their strong and happy marriage is evident in their plans to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

"We're not having a party or anything, we're going on a cruise,” Sheila said.

"Bob, who worked in the merchant Navy, always wanted to go on one of the big boats, and I wouldn't do it.

"But I thought, gee I'm being selfish, and so I said to him how would you like to go on a cruise then?

"It's only a short one for seven days from Brisbane to Port Douglas.”

The couple said they will also enjoy a low key celebration at home with family.