Sixteen from Gladstone in several CQ Capras teams

HERE SHE COMES: Junior Capras action in which Miah Powell powers her way through her under-14 opponents. Mia was selected in the U14 Capras team. Amanda Pearce GLA130519CAPRAS

RUGBY LEAGUE: A number of Gladstone young guns have been selected in junior Capras teams after trials were held on Saturday.

Gladstone girls and boys teams in the under-16, U14 and U13 age groups took on Rockhampton, Central Highlands and Central West teams.

Jack Mossman was selected in the U16 Capras team and the Gladstone coach of that age category, Anthony Lindeberg, says the young front rower was up to the challenge.

"He just did a simple job and he took the ball up well,” he said.

"The team was pretty enthused and we lost to Central West by a couple of tries, were touched up against Rockhampton and then beat Central Highlands on the hooter.”

Lindeberg said his Gladstone team was inundated with injuries later in the day.

"We started with 17 players and were down to 12 which meant that three U15 players had to step up and they were Jason Stanhope, Nick Crane and Josh Hoare,” he said.

"They were very impressive.”

Lindeberg's father Damien coached the Gladstone U14 boy's team.

Tyler Peckham-Harris, Hoani Harris, Riley Phillips-Power and Lincon Baran made the Capras U14 side and Lindeberg Sr said others were unlucky to miss out.

"Special mentions go to Kyle O'Dwyer, Matthew Smith, William Lenz and Lahbron Tamanika, whose dad played for South Sydney,” Lindeberg Sr said.

It was Gladstone's defence which impressed him.

"We didn't concede any tries against Central Highlands and Central West and our defence laid the platform,” Lindeberg Sr said.

"Lincon's defence was outstanding and he delivered the biggest legal hit that I have ever seen against Central West ... and I've been doing this for a while now.”

Gladstone Junior Rugby League and Junior Capras president Richard Duff said the task to select players was difficult.

"There was always going to be debate over the selections,” he said.

"It was also the first time ever that we had the junior Capras trials in the one day and there were a lot of positive comments.”

The Capras junior teams will compete in trials for Central Crows teams to be held in Bundaberg from June 7-9.

GLADSTONE CAPRAS

U16B: Jack Mossman

U16G: Delaney Claridge, Sophie Wright

U14B: Tyler Peckham-Harris, Hoani Harris, Riley Phillips-Powell, Lincon Baran

U14G: Sophie Davidson, Miah Powell, Willow Harper, Tatijana Sweeney, Temiah Lusty

U13B: Ethan Payne, Dylan Streeter, Max Buchanan, Curtis Brierley