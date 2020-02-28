Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A shot that is incredibly hard to master with only a handful of professional players on the mens tour actually using it, has been made to look easy by a six-year-old.
A shot that is incredibly hard to master with only a handful of professional players on the mens tour actually using it, has been made to look easy by a six-year-old.
Offbeat

GRAND SLAM BABY! Six-year-old tennis prodigy goes viral

28th Feb 2020 7:05 PM | Updated: 7:06 PM

Watch out Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, this youngster is coming for the throne of best looking one-handed backhand in tennis.

A shot that is incredibly hard to master with only a handful of professional players on the mens tour actually using it, has been made to look easy by a six-year-old.

A video of the supremely talented youngster, Ethan, shows he has mastered the art of the one-handed backhand.

The footage shows him absolutely rocketing several balls back with form that puts him alongside Federer, Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem.

Social media simply couldn't get enough of the diminutive tennis prodigy with more than 1,000 retweets and 8,000 likes on the video alone.

It even captured the attention of tennis racquet company Babolat and current world number 35 Sloane Stephens.

"MIND … BLOWN. Who is this kid?! At this rate we'll see him on the tour in no time," Babolat tweeted.

"YO!! That backhand though! #tennis," ESPN reporter Michael Eaves wrote.

At the rate this kid is going, we'll be seeing him on the professional circuit smashing backhand winners in no time.

tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $200k boost for community groups

        premium_icon $200k boost for community groups

        Community EIGHT community groups around Gladstone have received a share in grants through the QGC Communities Fund.

        WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Storm totals

        premium_icon WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Storm totals

        Weather THE skies put on a show for Gladstone once again last night with heavy rain falling...

        Restoration project remembers region’s history

        premium_icon Restoration project remembers region’s history

        News The wagon was built from the wheels up by a man with a special family connection to...

        Learn about coral bleaching and conservation

        premium_icon Learn about coral bleaching and conservation

        News A new program focuses on the Port Curtis and Keppel Bay marine environments and...