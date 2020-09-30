Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Six teens in stolen vehicle rollover

by Darren Cartwright
30th Sep 2020 8:23 AM

 

Six teens - the eldest aged just 15- have been rounded-up and detained after a stolen vehicle crashed and rolled early on Wednesday morning on the Gold Coast.

A 13-year-old girl was among those allegedly travelling in the four-wheel drive when it collided with traffic signs and rolled at the Burleigh Heads off-ramp on the Pacific Motorway.

All of the occupants fled the vehicle although police were able to locate and detain three boys, two aged 14 and a 15-year-old, and three girls, aged 13, 14 and 15.

One of the 14-year-old boys and the 15-year-old girl needed treatment at Gold Coast University Hospital for minor injuries.

A 14 and 15-year old boy and a 13 and 14-year-old girl have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police are still investigating.

Originally published as Six teens in stolen vehicle rollover

More Stories

Show More
car theft crime gold coast rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September 30.

        • 30th Sep 2020 8:00 AM
        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 29.

        • 30th Sep 2020 7:00 AM
        Great Barrier Reef health check gets A+

        Premium Content Great Barrier Reef health check gets A+

        News Why blaming destruction of the reef on farmers is “bloody unfair”

        Charges against woman accused of abducting child dropped

        Premium Content Charges against woman accused of abducting child dropped

        Crime Woman accused of abducting a child deemed of ‘unsound mind’