Five horrific attacks inside Gladstone families

THESE are just some of the domestic violence offences to come before Gladstone Magistrates Court in the past month.

1. Allegedly choked after buying the wrong drink

A FATHER'S voice mail allegedly captured his pregnant daughter's partner attacking her after she bought him the wrong variety of iced coffee, a court has heard.

The partner, who is accused of choking the woman until she passed out, fell and hit her head, has been denied bail.

2. Woman bites boyfriend in New Year's assault

SHE spent the past month in jail after biting her partner on New Year's Day, but now a 21-year-old Gladstone woman will be released.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard the woman and her partner argued in the early hours of January 1, because she wanted to leave a party, but her partner planned to continue drinking.

3. Dad pushes daughter out of the house

MOST parents with teenagers have at some point imagined the day their offspring are out the door for good.

But most don't expect it to go like this.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard a father was at his wit's end when he literally pushed his 16-year-old daughter out the front door on December 7 last year.

4. Son punches dad, drags through garden

DESPITE being pushed, punched and dragged by his adult son, a Gladstone father was in court to support him during sentencing.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard the pair had been drinking at home on October 6 when an argument broke out, and the 33-year-old became "aggravated".

He pushed his 54-year-old dad, dragged him across the verandah and through a garden, and punched him in the face.

5. Baby in dad's arms as he attacks mum

AN ARGUMENT with his partner turned violent when a Calliope man grabbed her neck and pinned her into her chair.

Eventually letting go, the 25-year-old followed her from the verandah into the house and pulled the woman to the ground by her hair.

Wrestling on the ground, he struck her a number of times in the face before standing and lifting their son out of the cot next to them.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Crisis accommodation

Women's Refuge, 1800 811 811

A safe place in Gladstone for women and their children who are unable to stay at home because of domestic or family violence.

Counselling

Gladstone Women's Health Centre, 4979 1456

Counselling for victims, perpetrators and children, support for victims throughout the court process, perpetrator intervention programs, and victim support groups.

Relationships Australia, 1300 364 277

Domestic violence prevention, family dispute resolution, parenting order and children separation programs, and counselling for victims.

Phone support

DVConnect Womensline, 1800 811 811

A statewide 24/7 service providing confidential advice and counselling, as well as referrals to crisis accommodation for women and children escaping domestic and family violence.

DVConnect Mensline, 1800 600 636

A statewide service, running 9am to midnight, seven days a week, supporting men affected by domestic violence.

1800RESPECT, 1800 737 732

A national service providing crisis and trauma counselling 24/7 to people affected by sexual assault, domestic violence or family violence.