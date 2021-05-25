Menu
What is the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC)?
News

Six Qld fireys stood down over corrupt conduct allegations

by Nilsson Jones
25th May 2021 5:24 AM
Six Queensland fireys have been stood down after allegations of corrupt conduct in relation to government procurement practices were referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission.
The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services employees were stood down from their duties with pay, pending further investigation.

The employees, some in operational and non-operational roles, have allegedly failing to adhere to proper government procurement practices.

QFES has referred these matters to the CCC.

It does not mean that the allegations against the employees have been substantiated.

QFES Assistant Commissioner Andrew Short sent an internal email to QFES staff this afternoon which suggested two separate incidents had been referred to the CCC.

A QFES employee, who wished to remain anonymous said the email was long, but provided little clarity relating to the investigation.

"We got an email but in the typical government way it was a long email that told us nothing" the employee said.

A CCC Spokesperson said the Commission was investigating allegations of corrupt conduct, however, it was inappropriate to comment further while the investigation was ongoing.

A QFES statement said it was to provide further comment regarding this matter while appropriate investigations take place.

Originally published as Six Qld fireys stood down over corrupt conduct allegations

