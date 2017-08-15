Six projects, park upgrades to get nod at meeting

BIG BUDGET: Barney Point Park will receive the most funds from the council's proposed upgrades to six parks.

GLADSTONE Regional Council is expected to approve six park upgrades when it meets today.

The council has budgeted $270,000 for the upgrades which will include "the supply, delivery and installation of playground equipment and shade structures at various parks within the region".

Playground equipment will be replaced at Benaraby's Pershouse Park, Barney Point Park and Apex Park at Tannum Sands.

New shade structures will be erected at Dean Street Park and the Dudge and Isabel Barram rest stop on Raglan St in Mt Larcom.

The basketball court at Derribong Park will be resurfaced and line-marked.

The total cost of all six projects is $279,045 with the council to approve an additional $9045 (excluding GST) for the projects.

The quoted amounts include "the removal and disposal of the existing equipment, supply and installation of new equipment, topsoil, backfilling, topsoil with grass seed, drawings and forms" according to the council's general meeting agenda.

Two tenders were received from a panel of five by the closing date, with Brisbane playground equipment supplier Urban Play the recommended contractor.

Urban Play has supplied and installed playground equipment at Alf Larson Lions Park, Miriam Vale.

Among other items on today's agenda, the council will invite expressions of interest from organisations to design and build skate park and pump track at Bray Park, Boyne Island.

The council is expecting Works for Queensland State Government

funding of $885,000 for the project.

Cairns company World Trail was awarded a $700,000 contract in October last year to complete the Gladstone pump track at Memorial Park, which opened in December.

Today's project approvals come after $6 million in Works for Queensland projects were announced and endorsed by the council on July 18.

They included a multi-purpose facility at Marley Brown Oval and upgrades to Harbour City BMX Club, Gladstone Kart Club canteen and the Boyne Island pump track.

