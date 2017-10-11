Six prize-worthy Gladstone industry leaders

David Nunn from High Risk Solutions is one of the finalists for the Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Wayne Peachy Memorial Award.

David Nunn from High Risk Solutions is one of the finalists for the Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Wayne Peachy Memorial Award.

FROM a man who helped build NRG to a dad who refuses to fail and a construction worker keeping his family business alive, some of Gladstone's best in industry will be recognised tonight.

The winners of Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Industry Awards will be announced tonight at the annual gala dinner.

These are the three finalists for the Wayne Peachy Memorial Awards:

David Nunn, High Risk Solutions

Watching the day-to-day work at his family-owned bait and tackle business from an early age, David knew one day he wanted to have something of his own.

Now a family man with a wife and two children living in Gladstone, he started up High Risk Solutions in 2012.

When he's not at work, he's heavily involved in the community as the president of South Gladstone Rotary Club and through sponsorship of events including Women that Fish, Bella the Brave and Gladstone Amateur Boxing.

His life motto is "failure is not an option”.

Col Kennedy, Lee Crane Hire

Col Kennedy, the area manager of Gladstone Lee Crane Hire depot, has almost 30 years experience in industry ranging from construction to spray painting and workplace health and safety.

He started his career as an apprentice spray painter in Brisbane before moving to Gladstone in 1988 for a trainee rigger position during the construction of Gladstone Power Station.

He then worked on the construction of Tarong Power Station and Callide C in Biloela, taking on varied roles including workplace health and safety officer.

By 2001 he had returned to Gladstone to work, where he remains today at Lee Crane Hire.

Col has advanced his career to become the area manager of the company after gaining his Certificate IV in training and assessment and obtaining his escort/pilot licence.

Michael Young, Youngs Building Contractors

Michael Young, pictured with wife Joanne, is one of the finalists for the Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Wayne Peachy Memorial Award.

As a fourth-generation company director, Michael Young has grown and expanded Youngs Building, using the strong business foundations laid before him by John Young and Sons, George W Young and Sons and R& J Young Building Contractors.

The company, with more than 60 years experience in Gladstone, is now known as one of the region's most recognised and reputable construction specialists in capital works and commercial builds.

The below three Gladstone men share almost 50years of industry experience in central Queensland and a priceless contribution to business success and training and development.

Tonight they will be recognised as some of CQ's best in industry, nominated for Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Forty Calis Memorial Award.

Meet the three finalists:

Anthony Groen-Int-Woud, Multitrade Building Hire

Anthony Groen-Int-Woud - Multitrade Building Hire. Mike Richards GLA240417MULTI

Anthony Groen-Int-Woud attributes his success to a principle his father instilled in him: "you either innovate or evaporate”.

Mr Groen-Int-Woud's parents, Barbara and Peter, established Multitrade Building Hire in 1970, supplying the industrial and mining sector with transportable buildings.

The 36-year-old took on a management position at Multitrade in 2006 and accepted the role of company director in 2009.

Anthony knows the value of community engagement and takes pride in creating strong relationships with clients.

Brett Morrison, Paint Place Gladstone

Brett Morrison has worked in the paint specialist retail industry for nearly two-thirds of his life. This year marks his 30th anniversary working at Earle's Paint & Wallpaper, Earle's Paint Place and now Paint Place CQ.

Today, Brett is the general manager of Paint Place CQ, a business with revenues in excess of $15million and 33 staff.

Since his movement into management in 2015, the region has seen hard times with the collapse of the mining boom and job losses. Brett's resilience, strength and dedication as a positive leader guided the business through the tough times by looking for new opportunities and diversifying.

Michael Stephen, Score Brisbane (Gladstone)

In four years, Michael Stephen has transformed an empty block in Gladstone into a hub for training and supporting up-and-coming engineers and technicians.

Michael moved to Gladstone in 2013 to set up Score Brisbane's Gladstone operation. Today the business employs 38 people and Michael has mentored and managed more than 20 trainees who are now key members of the team.

Core to the business is the support of local companies, with whom Michael has formed strong relationships.

His long-lasting contribution won't be the buildings but the development of the region's new engineers and technicians.