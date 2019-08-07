Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Six people involved in Bruce Highway crash

7th Aug 2019 12:58 PM
1.50PM: SIX people were involved in a minor four car crash at Marmor on Wednesday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed they attended the crash but all passengers involved declined treatment.

Only minor damage was done to the cars.

1PM: PARAMEDICS are on route to the scene of a crash on the Bruce Highway near Marmor.

The crash, which is located 2km south of the BP service station at Marmor, was called in at 12.35pm.

Queensland Ambulance were unable to confirm any other details.

More to come.

