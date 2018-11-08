Six new and exciting projects for the Gladstone region

BRIGHT FUTURE: Dan Daly and Leo Neill-Ballantine at the Euroa homestead Aldoga, announcing plans for a $260 million state-of-the-art beef processing plant and renewable energy facility.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Dan Daly and Leo Neill-Ballantine at the Euroa homestead Aldoga, announcing plans for a $260 million state-of-the-art beef processing plant and renewable energy facility. Mike Richards GLA280918MEAT

MULTIPLE job-creating projects are on the horizon for the Gladstone region, ranging from a state of the art abattoir to solar farms and East Shores Stage 1B.

Here are some of the exciting projects the region can look forward to:

Acciona solar farm

Minister Cameron Dick, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Acciona managing director Brett Wickham. Mike Richards GLA130418SLAR

SPANISH energy giant Acciona is progressing with plans to build a 265MW solar farm at Aldoga.

The project, within the Gladstone State Development area, would transform 707 hectares formerly used for cattle grazing into a renewable energy hub.

It expects to install one million solar panels to generate enough power for the energy needs of 122,000 homes.

In April it signed a 30-year lease with the State Government to build on the land and in August it lodged documents with the Federal Government's Department of Environment and Energy.

It's estimated construction will start between October next year and will take until November 2020.

It is estimated to create 240 construction jobs and 10 ongoing jobs.

Rodds Bay solar farm

RENEW Estate is behind plans to build a 300MW solar farm at Rodds Bay, near Bororen.

The company, a joint venture with Energy Estate, Beast Solutions and Wirsol, chose to build the project in Gladstone because of its skilled workforce, previous industry experience and appetite for new projects.

With the Gladstone Regional Council approving its development application, construction is expected to start later this year.

It's hoped to start pumping power into the grid by the first quarter of 2020.

At peak there will be about 300 workers on-site.

Asia Pacific Agri-Corp's abattoir

THE State Government approved a state-of-the-art $260 million beef processing plant and renewable energy facility in September.

The Euroa homestead project, at least four years in the making, is expected to create 360 jobs during construction and 380 ongoing jobs.

The facility, proposed by Asia Pacific Agri-Corp, will be located in Gladstone's State Development Area and will have the capacity to process up to 2400 head per day.

Construction is expected to start in May, subject to further approvals, and it is anticipated to be operational by 2021.

East shores stage 1B

An artist's impression of the floating pontoon pool, part of East Shores Stage 1B. Gladstone Ports Corporation

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation opened expressions of interest today for businesses keen to be involved in the construction of East Shores 1B.

The $29.5 million upgrade includes an extension of the award-winning marina precinct, and the additions of a ferry transfer pontoon with a pool, a fitness hub, cruise terminal plaza, outdoor cinema and foreshore cafe.

Chief executive Peter O'Sullivan said the project would be split into two major contracts: onshore and offshore works.

GPC hopes it will be open to the public by the end of next year.

EOI details will be on the QTenders website.

Set to kick off in "coming weeks and months" Mr O'Sullivan said East Shores would be transformed into a "state-of-the-art recreational hub". Gladstone Ports Corporation

Gladstone future energy

THE sacred "B" word was dropped twice during the announcement of the $1 billion Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project announcement in September this year.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher agreed the project could create another boom for the region, with the plant expected to create 800-1000 construction jobs and up to 250 ongoing jobs.

The plant is set to be built in the Gladstone State Development Area, near Yarwun, with construction expected to start mid-2020.

The project proposes to convert low-quality coal into ammonia and domestic gas.

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett, Australian Future Energy CEO Kerry Parker and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher. Matt Harris

The company behind the project, Australia Future Energy has been working on the concept for close to two years.

In September the Co-ordinator-General declared the project a "coordinated project", which will help streamline approvals and fast-track its delivery.

Station Creek Lifestyle Village

One of the original pioneering families of the Gladstone Region, the Mann family, is behind plans to build and operate Station Creek Lifestyle Village near Benaraby.

Fourth generation Mann brothers from Gladstone, have proposed to build the retirement precinct on a parcel of land on the Bruce Hwy, near the Tannum Sands turnoff.

Graham Marsh, Jonathan Mann, Jason Sullivan and Michael Mann with plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle Village. Jon Ortlieb

The land was purchased by their grandfather 150 years ago.

The project is aimed at homing active retirees and would offer garages big enough to fit a caravan, and maintenance for residents' homes while they are on holidays.

The $300 million development has reach the public consultation stage for its development application for a material change of use with the Gladstone Regional Council.