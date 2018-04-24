Six more Sea Eagles face heavy fines after Gladstone visit

SIX more Manly Sea Eagles players could be handed fines of up to $10,000 each as the fallout from their behaviour during their visit to Gladstone continues.

The players have been issued with breach notices by the club, but fines could also be handed down at a team meeting today, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Captain Daly Cherry-Evans has already been fined $10,000 following an altercation with team-mate Jackson Hastings, understood to have started at training and continued after the players returned to the Rydges Hotel.

Five players from the club also visited local strip club The Boardroom Bar following their round-five loss to the Gold Coast Titans.

The names of the players involved have not been revealed.

Sea Eagles owner and chairman Scott Penn called the players' behaviour unacceptable.

"The players had dinner and a couple of quiet drinks and were told to be back at the hotel at a certain time, but they ignored it," he said.

Following the conclusion of the club's investigation into the incident on Saturday, chief executive Lyall Gorman said the incidents in Gladstone fell "massively short" of the club's expectations and were "regrettable in the extreme".

"They in no way reflect what we stand for and have let our club, our playing group, our corporate partners, our members, supporters and our community at large down," Mr Gorman said.

"While we must move on and focus on the season ahead, we will continue to work intensely with all members of our playing group and management to ensure that the lessons of these incidents serve as an absolute reminder of the responsibilities and accountabilities that are incumbent upon all involved in our club, on and off the field."