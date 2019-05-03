Disabled support ‘broken’

HOWARD Springs quadriplegic Paul 'Macca' McKenzie spent six months in a broken wheelchair because of lengthy delays in the "over complicated" National Disability Insurance Scheme.

"It was a six-month process to get another set of legs - it kept breaking down, I wasn't able to go about my daily tasks," Macca said.

"There's too much red tape.

"It's not just a Darwin problem, it's a national problem with how the NDIS is being delivered.

"It's made people more stressed and more worried."

Today, Macca is speaking at the Darwin Make It Work forum, advocating for changes in the scheme as part of a National Day of Action to fix the NDIS.

"The idea of the NDIS is to make things easier for people with disabilities, but with the rollout it's doing the opposite," he said.

Macca said the NDIS needed to empower more people with disabilities to work in the sector, and act as advocates for each other.

He also wanted to see red tape cut.

"You go to enrol and it's very hard," he said.

"It was very hard for me, and I'm reasonably educated.

"The scheme needs real change and our leaders need to step up and commit."

Every Australian Counts campaign director Kirsten Deane said the Darwin community wanted all MPs to commit to making the NDIS work the way it was promised.

"Too many Australians with disability are falling through the cracks," she said.