94 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden, 4680
News

Six-month reno turns ‘shell’ into retro dream home

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Feb 2020 11:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT TOOK six months to turn this Glen Eden property from rags to riches.

The 94 Allunga Drive home was just a “shell” before previous owners turned it into a retro-lovers dream home.

BEFORE
BEFORE

Locations Estate Agents sales specialist Jenny Kulivov said everything inside the home had been renovated.

“The owners virtually started off with a shell,” Ms Kulivov said.

“The home has a brand new roof, bathroom and kitchen.

“They brought the home back to life which is really beautiful.”

AFTER
AFTER

Ms Kulivov said there were a lot retro features throughout the home.

“The doors are quite unique, there’s a wooden feature on the door which flows through to the kitchen,” she said.

94 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden, 4680
“It’s a very retro-style home — there is a lot of colour throughout the space which is based on retro style.”

She said the home would suit families, retirees or those who enjoyed the country.

“It’d be nice for someone who has come from the country because at the back you’ve still got that country living and it’s very private,” she said.

94 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden, 4680
Ms Kulivov said the home was well priced for today’s market.

The home is listed for $245,000 and there will be an open home 9am Sunday.

94 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden, 4680
