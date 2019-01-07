Six job listings that could see you change your life

ARE you looking for work? We've compiled these current vacancies in the Gladstone Region you can apply for today.

1. IT and entertainment salesperson:

Harvey Norman Gladstone are looking for a salesperson to join their team in the IT and entertainment section.

Applicants require customer service skills, experience or ability to work in customer focused retail and a high level of technology and entertainment product knowledge.

2. Clinical nurse:

CQ Health are seeking a clinical nurse to work in their multidisciplinary, Integrated Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drugs Service team.

Applicants need to be suitably qualified and have current vaccinations.

3. Secondary English Teacher:

Redeemer Lutheran College in Biloela is seeking a secondary English teacher.

The position is open to applicants of all levels, with graduates welcome to apply.

4. Assistant manager fitness centre:

Yaralla Fitness Centre is looking for a full-time assistant manager to assist with gym and member management, client communications, administration, reporting and more.

Applicants require sales or marketing and administration experience along with a passion for the industry and high level customer service skills.

5. Diesel mechanic:

JJ Richards requires a heavy vehicle diesel mechanic in Gladstone to perform mechanical repairs and servicing of heavy vehicles.

Applicants should be trade qualified and must have experience in heavy vehicle road transport.

6. Courier:

Toll require an experienced driver based out of Gladstone depot with immediate start available and the possibility of permanent placement.

Applicants require an open C class licence, with experience in forklift operation. High risk forklift licence advantageous.

To apply for these jobs and more, go to seek.com.au