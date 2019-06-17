Six injured after stolen car causes serious Bruce Hwy crash

serious traffic crash on the Bruce Highway at Caboolture on Sunday night.

serious traffic crash on the Bruce Highway at Caboolture on Sunday night. Facebook/Laura Scott

THE forensic crash unit is investigating after six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a stolen car on the Bruce Highway last night.

A Queensland Police Service representative said initial investigations suggested a stolen Mazda Tribute was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes at Elimbah about 9.30pm when the driver conducted a u-turn and began travelling south in the northbound lanes.

The car then crashed with three other cars off Pumicestone Rd.

The 20-year-old driver and sole occupant of the stolen car was initially entrapped before being taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition with a high acuity response unit escort.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man and woman in their 20s were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with neck pain.

A woman in her 50s with chest pain and a man in his 60s with wrist and knee injuries were taken to Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition, and a man in his 40s was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with a suspected broken foot.

Investigations are continuing and police are appealing for any witnesses who may have dashcam footage to come forward.