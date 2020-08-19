Menu
Crime

Six heavy beers and he drove to go fishing

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man thought he would be okay to drive after six heavy beers and a nap.

Martin Alexander Stuart, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink-driving and driving without a licence.

READ MORE: Bail refused for man who claimed white crystals were salt

READ MORE: Uncontrollable jaw movement gives away drug-driver

The court was told Stuart was intercepted on the Dawson Highway where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.097.

Stuart’s lawyer said her client had accepted the facts and took full responsibility.

She told the court on the day of the offence, her client had consumed six heavy beers and taken a nap before he decided to go out fishing.

He felt he wasn’t feeling the effects of the alcohol.

“Normally he’s quite conscious of making sure he doesn’t drive when he drinks,” she said.

Stuart was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

