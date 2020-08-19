Six heavy beers and he drove to go fishing

A Gladstone man drove to go fishing after having too many beers.

A GLADSTONE man thought he would be okay to drive after six heavy beers and a nap.

Martin Alexander Stuart, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink-driving and driving without a licence.

The court was told Stuart was intercepted on the Dawson Highway where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.097.

Stuart’s lawyer said her client had accepted the facts and took full responsibility.

She told the court on the day of the offence, her client had consumed six heavy beers and taken a nap before he decided to go out fishing.

He felt he wasn’t feeling the effects of the alcohol.

“Normally he’s quite conscious of making sure he doesn’t drive when he drinks,” she said.

Stuart was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for seven months.