Six Gladstone jobs which require no qualifications

JOBS: Positions you can apply for without any qualifications.

ARE you looking for a job in Gladstone but don't have any qualifications?

The following jobs are up for grabs in Gladstone with most requiring no experience and or qualifications.

1. Junior trainee medical receptionist - Gladstone GP Superclinic

Gladstone GP Superclinic is searching for a school leaver to take on a full-time position as a medical receptionist.

In doing so you'll also undertake a Certificate III in Medical Reception.

Applications close July 14.

https://www.seek.com.au/job/39394133?type=standard&searchRequestToken=6f571e33-ba05-453d-81ff-70303a509d44

2. Administration clerk - Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman is seeking an enthusiastic customer-service focused administration assistant to join the team at the Gladstone Store.

An ideal candidate would have experience resolving customer complaints, making quick decisions and would need sound Excel and Word knowledge.

The job is a six-month contract part-time position.

https://www.seek.com.au/job/39192411?type=standard&searchRequestToken=9cbbd711-d549-4bd2-8084-5c4548f9cb58

3. Retail sales assistant - Spendless Shoes Kin Kora and Gladstone

Both Spendless Shoes stores are searching for casual sales assistants to join their teams.

A successful candidate would have some previous retail experience and needs to be available Thursday-Sunday.

Gladstone: https://spendless.expr3ss.com/jobDetails?selectJob=4127&s=241

Kin Kora: https://spendless.expr3ss.com/jobDetails?selectJob=4127&s=6&fbclid=IwAR0_SzwvPtIXnvyYkfBIJnnAh5uBJ2m7Z5zG2H_SZTV94iPOmV18y-v3rV0

4. Part-time stylist - Lovisa

Lovisa in Gladstone is searching for a new part-timer to join its team at Stocklands.

A strong background in retail would help any applicants.

https://lola.worldmanager.com/careers/position.php?id=5588&source=external&back=index&source=Indeed

5. Mystery shopper - Retail Mystery Shopping Australia

Ever wished you could get paid to shop?

Then mystery shopping might be the job for you.

This job does require a driver's licence and access to the internet.

https://www.gumtree.com.au/s-ad/gladstone/other-jobs/mystery-shoppers-needed-in-gladstone/1219406525

6. Junior and senior front-of-house position - Rocksalt Gladstone

Rocksalt Gladstone is seeking new staff members to join its team in Gladstone as bar staff, waiters and waitresses.

Barista positions are also up for grabs.

Drop in your resume on Roseberry St ASAP to be considered.