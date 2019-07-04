Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JOBS: Positions you can apply for without any qualifications.
JOBS: Positions you can apply for without any qualifications. Photo: File
News

Six Gladstone jobs which require no qualifications

liana walker
by
4th Jul 2019 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARE you looking for a job in Gladstone but don't have any qualifications?

The following jobs are up for grabs in Gladstone with most requiring no experience and or qualifications.

1. Junior trainee medical receptionist - Gladstone GP Superclinic

Gladstone GP Superclinic is searching for a school leaver to take on a full-time position as a medical receptionist.

In doing so you'll also undertake a Certificate III in Medical Reception.

Applications close July 14.

https://www.seek.com.au/job/39394133?type=standard&searchRequestToken=6f571e33-ba05-453d-81ff-70303a509d44

2. Administration clerk - Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman is seeking an enthusiastic customer-service focused administration assistant to join the team at the Gladstone Store.

An ideal candidate would have experience resolving customer complaints, making quick decisions and would need sound Excel and Word knowledge.

The job is a six-month contract part-time position.

https://www.seek.com.au/job/39192411?type=standard&searchRequestToken=9cbbd711-d549-4bd2-8084-5c4548f9cb58

3. Retail sales assistant - Spendless Shoes Kin Kora and Gladstone

Both Spendless Shoes stores are searching for casual sales assistants to join their teams.

A successful candidate would have some previous retail experience and needs to be available Thursday-Sunday.

Gladstone: https://spendless.expr3ss.com/jobDetails?selectJob=4127&s=241

Kin Kora: https://spendless.expr3ss.com/jobDetails?selectJob=4127&s=6&fbclid=IwAR0_SzwvPtIXnvyYkfBIJnnAh5uBJ2m7Z5zG2H_SZTV94iPOmV18y-v3rV0

4. Part-time stylist - Lovisa

Lovisa in Gladstone is searching for a new part-timer to join its team at Stocklands.

A strong background in retail would help any applicants.

https://lola.worldmanager.com/careers/position.php?id=5588&source=external&back=index&source=Indeed

5. Mystery shopper - Retail Mystery Shopping Australia

Ever wished you could get paid to shop?

Then mystery shopping might be the job for you.

This job does require a driver's licence and access to the internet.

https://www.gumtree.com.au/s-ad/gladstone/other-jobs/mystery-shoppers-needed-in-gladstone/1219406525

6. Junior and senior front-of-house position - Rocksalt Gladstone

Rocksalt Gladstone is seeking new staff members to join its team in Gladstone as bar staff, waiters and waitresses.

Barista positions are also up for grabs.

Drop in your resume on Roseberry St ASAP to be considered.

gladstone jobs jobs board
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Frank' discussion needed after racing sinkhole incident

    premium_icon 'Frank' discussion needed after racing sinkhole incident

    Horses 'Discussion needs to be a priority' QTA head urges

    SWEET TEST: We rank five American food items from Aldi

    premium_icon SWEET TEST: We rank five American food items from Aldi

    Easy Eating The Observer road tests some popular food items from the US

    • 4th Jul 2019 12:25 PM
    Boaties urged to stay vigilant at dam

    Boaties urged to stay vigilant at dam

    News Keep a close eye for submerged objects at Lake Awoonga.

    PHOTOS: Cooking up holiday treats at Tondoon

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Cooking up holiday treats at Tondoon

    News School holidays are up and running around the Gladstone Region.