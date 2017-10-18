Trawler sinking: Survivor heard mates’ cries for help

SIX fishermen now feared dead were screaming from ­inside their sinking boat while a crewmate clung to the hull after it capsized off the central Queensland coast.

Ruben McDornan survived for 12 hours in heavy seas before he was plucked to safety after a yacht found him by sheer luck early yesterday.

Their boat Dianne overturned near Middle Island, about 20km northeast of the Town of 1770, at 7.30pm on Monday before it sank about midnight.

Mr McDornan is understood to have heard his crewmates screaming and knocking from inside the overturned vessel as he held on to the hull from the outside.

He is then understood to have spent six hours in rough seas and screaming for help before his lucky rescue.

Ben Leahy is among the missing.

Wild weather yesterday hampered the search for the six beche-de-mer divers, the majority of who are believed to be from Cairns.

Skipper Ben Leahy, an experienced fisherman, was last night missing, along with crew members Eli Tonks, Adam Bidner and three others.

"We can only wait in hope, knowing he is strong and ­capable, would not panic, or give up," Eli's mother Jenny Tonks told The Courier-Mail last night.

Kay Bidner, the mother of missing man Adam Bidner, last night held back tears as she said: "Right now, we're just together as a family and we're praying."

Search and rescue co-ordinator Sergeant Jeff Barnett said that investigators didn't believe that any of the emergency position-indicating beacons on board the boat had been activated.

"It was only through sheer luck that a passing couple on a yacht managed to hear the screams of the individual that was rescued and he raised the alarm," he said.

"If it hadn't been for that we still wouldn't know."

Eli Tonks was also onboard the trawler when it went down.

Police are understood to have told relatives that Mr Leahy was believed to have been in the engine room when the trawler overturned and may have been electrocuted.

His parents, Patrick and Rosemary Leahy, travelled to 1770 from their Brisbane home yesterday afternoon after ­receiving the news and were reportedly told they should expect the worst.

Friends described Mr Leahy, who is single and has no children, as a "very likeable guy" who always has a smile on his face and loves the water.

Mr Leahy, who is in his early 40s and has three siblings, has worked in and around the ocean for most of his life.

He spent a long stint working for luxury pearl jeweller Paspaley as a diver.

He was born in Papua New Guinea, but has lived across Queensland for most of his life.

Mr Leahy's friend Ronald Riley said: "He is a very successful fisherman and a safe one, so something must have happened to cause this."

He said that the boat was an ex-scallop trawler, which had been converted into a slug boat.

"All on board are excellent swimmers and divers, so hopefully they have got to one of the islands of the bunker group," he said.

Mr McDornan was understood to have received only minor injuries in the accident, but was being treated locally. His wife Sammy flew from Cairns to Brisbane yesterday afternoon for a connecting flight to Gladstone.

Police are investigating if the vessel was seeking shelter from wild weather in the Capricorn and Bunker Group of islands before it sank.

Inspector Darren Somerville said some of the search crews had experienced issues with rain and wind.

He said that the weather conditions were expected to worsen today.

"We will continue to search as long as it is still safe for our people to do so," he said.

"We're holding out hope (for the remaining six crewmen).

The search was suspended last night due to poor light and worsening weather ­conditions.

Rescuers are expected to resume the search at first light today.

- Additional reporting by Chris Honnery and Chris Clarke