Fires burning at the Benaraby waste facility on September 27, 2020. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2
News

Six fires burning in Gladstone region

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
27th Sep 2020 4:15 PM
RURAL Fire Service volunteers are currently battling six blazes across the Gladstone region as increasing winds fan the flames.

From north to south the six fires are located at Ambrose, Mount Larcom, Benaraby, Bororen, Colosseum and Lowmead.

Fires burning at the Benaraby waste facility on September 27, 2020. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2
The Queensland Rural Fire Service issued an alert for a blaze on Sheppard Road and Darts Creek Road at Ambrose at 1.41pm, stating there were two crews on the scene.

At Benaraby, smoke is still issuing on both sides of the Bruce Highway near Marrawing Road, from the Benaraby Landfill facility fire and where the flames jumped the highway yesterday.

Crews are patrolling the fire to ensure there are no flare-ups.

Fires burning at the Benaraby waste facility on September 27, 2020. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2
Two crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire at Wadeleigh Street, Bororen.

No properties are under threat from the blaze, with the last alert issued at 2.17pm.

The fire at Colosseum, near Miriam Vale may cause smoke to blow across the Bruce Highway, impacting motorists.

There were five crews battling the blaze at 2.35pm when the last alert was issued, with a further three crews on the way.

Five crews were also fighting the Lowmead fire on Stockbridge Road, with one additional crews on their way.

Fires burning near the Benaraby waste facility on September 27, 2020. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2
Queensland Rural Fire Service issued the last alert for the Lowmead fire at 2.24pm.

Just before 3pm an alert was issued for a fire that had started at Mount Larcom, with smoke impacting drivers on the Bruce Highway.

Crews are on the way to the scene to try to contain the blaze.

For all the latest fire information visit the Queensland Rural Fire Service website.

ambrose fire benaraby colosseum gladstone observer lowmead fire mount larcom rural fire service queensland
