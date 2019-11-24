Six drink drivers front court, teen blows .30 per cent

EACH week the Queensland Police Service sends through a list of drink drivers that were sentenced in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Six motorists fronted court last week on drink driving charges with one teen’s shock blood alcohol reading revealed to be five times the legal limit.

Kobey James Brown, 19 returned a reading of .30 per cent when he was intercepted on Hayes Avenue, Boyne Island.

Brown was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $700 for the offending.

Jai Andrew Ranger, 18 returned a reading of .106 per cent. Ranger was intercepted on Byellee Rd.

He was fined $600 for the offending and disqualified from driving for three months.

Rodney Neil Lavia, 43 returned a reading of .099 per cent when intercepted on the Bruce Hwy at Colosseum.

Lavia was fined $600 for the offending and disqualified from riving for four months.

John Keith Burgin, 28 returned a reading of .074 per cent on Queen Elizabeth Dr at Rockhampton.

Burgin was fined $750 and disqualified for three months.

Leonard George Mitchell, 60 was intercepted on Bloomfield St at Calliope and returned a BAC reading of .05 per cent.

He was fined $400 and disqualified for one month.

Michael Andrew Turnbull, 50 returned a reading of .036 per cent when intercepted on French St.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Penalties people receive will vary depending on their criminal history and personal circumstances.