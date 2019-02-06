Six delicious Chinese dishes to try for Lunar New Year

CHINESE New Year is upon us and communities around the globe are celebrating a major date on the traditional lunar calendar.

To usher in the Year of the Pig, The Observer has compiled six Chinese dishes for people to get in to the spirit.

Lemon/honey chicken

A staple in many Chinese restaurants around the world, lemon or honey chicken combines the sweet texture of the sauce with the savoury flavour of chicken. This dish is good with fresh steamed rice and vegetables.

Baozi (steamed buns)

Steamed buns are perfect as a quick to-go meal or as a snack. This dish is versatile with a variety of fillings to choose from. A very common variant is a steamed bun filled with barbecue-flavoured pork. However, you can find buns with sweet bean paste, custard filling, chicken or shrimp.

Chun juan (spring rolls)

A common appetiser in Chinese cuisine is the chun juan or spring roll. Traditional ingredients found inside spring rolls are typically vegetarian. However, pork with vegetables is also another common filling for the dish. Spring rolls have expanded outside of China and can be found in many Asian countries including Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam.

Chao fan (fried rice)

This dish is found in all Chinese restaurants and is very simple to make at home. All you need is some vegetables, onions, garlic, left over cooked rice and oil. This dish is also very flexible with choice of ingredients. You can add meats of your choice, tofu, different vegetables or soy sauce. Traditionally, the dish was cooked in order to avoid throwing away food, and used a variety of left over ingredients.

Beijing kaoya (Peking duck)

A symbol of Chinese cuisine, Peking duck is a special type of crispy-skin roast duck glazed with maltose syrup and served with garlic sauce. It was traditionally served to the Emperor of China in the late 1300s. From then, the dish spread to the upper classes - and eventually became a national icon. Peking duck was also a favourite among politicians like Henry Kissinger and Fidel Castro.

Jiaozi (dumplings)

This dish is also named gyoza in Japanese. It is a small dumpling that can either be steamed, boiled or pan fried. There are a variety of fillings available like pork, beef, seafood or vegetarian. Like baozi, it can be eaten as a quick snack or a full meal. It is served with a soy-sauce based dipping sauce. Some families eat dumplings on Chinese New Year's eve.