Six days till new Gladstone school opens

FIRST DAY: Jane Greenland and her team are looking forward to opening.

CARINITY Education Gladstone Campus will be welcoming 23 students for its opening day on Monday July 17.

It has been created to cater for children who are struggling within the mainstream school system.

New principal Jane Greenland is looking forward to the big day.

"We are really excited about opening,” she said.

"We've met some amazing parents of students, we are really looking forward to working with them.”

Ms Greenland, who moved back to Gladstone to take up the job with Carinity, said the staff "planned to make the first day a very special event” for the students and their families.

However there is much work still to be done to the school buildings, which are located on the grounds of the former St Stephens Lutheran College.

The buildings are scheduled to undergo a transformation over the next week, with painting, decorating and refurbishing all on the agenda.

"The design (of the classrooms is intended) to be more like a home, because our students have become disillusioned with mainstream schooling, we are trying to provide a different atmosphere,” Ms Greenland said.

She believes that mainstream schools have become more and more sterile environments and this is something that needs to be addressed.

For Carinity, a not-for-profit organisation, the Gladstone campus will be its fourth special assistance school.

Ms Greenland has worked in the education field for her entire career.

"It's my passion to work within alternative school settings and to get the opportunity to get to know kids who are having difficulty with mainstream schooling,” she said.

She became interested in how kids learn after taking courses in art therapy.

The school will open with two teachers, one youth worker and one youth development leader.

"We are all very passionate about providing opportunities for the young people in our care,” Ms Greenland said.