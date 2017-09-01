'Sit up and listen': Gladstone man takes on Telstra with petition

Brad Smith has begun a petition after becoming frustrated with Telstra.

GLADSTONE'S Brad Smith is so frustrated with Telstra he's launched a petition against the telecommunications company.

The change.org petition has garnered 47 signatures so far.

"Unhappy Telstra customers - here is your opportunity to make a difference," the petition reads.

"Bad experience from Telstra? - regarding lack of support, problem solving, rectification of faults, customer service, overcharging, slow internet, poor phone coverage and dispute resolution.

"Telstra is currently the most complained about telecommunications organisation to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman. I have had many discussions with Telstra customers and have had many issues unresolved for many years and this seems to be a common issue.

"With Telstra Communications being one of the big corporations that stand over the little guy with nowhere to go and no support.

"So if they won't listen to a little guy that is unhappy, we will get numbers that will get them to sit up and listen."

Telstra Area General Manager Rachel Cliffe said customer experience was a priority for us.

"We encourage our customers to engage with us, whether face to face in one of our two Telstra stores in Gladstone, online with our 24/7 customer care team or via phone," she said.

Click here to sign the petition.