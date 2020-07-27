Sister’s tribute: ‘I loved them all more than I can say’

The heartbroken sister of one of four young Queenslanders killed in a horror head-on crash on the Gold Coast has recalled her final moments with her sister, urging loved ones to cherish their time together.

Andrea McKeough's sister, Katrina, was killed alongside three of her closest friends when the car they were travelling in collided with a ute in the Gold Coast's Advancetown on Saturday.

Brisbane uni students Courtney Smith, 20, and Kirsten Van Gorp (who was known to friends as Elliott), 22, had been reunited with their friends Lochlan Parker, 20, Ms McKeough, 21, both from Townsville.

Katrina McKeough (left) with her sister Andrea McKeough (right). Picture: Supplied

The four had taken to the roads for a day in the Gold Coast hinterland when the horrific incident occurred.

Posting about the tragedy on social media on Saturday, Andrea McKeough recalled her final contact with her sister, saying it served as a reminder for others to make peace with their loved ones.

Katrina McKeough.

"I'm completely and utterly at a loss for words," she wrote.

"Today around 1pm, my sister Katrina McKeough and three of our close friends Lochlan Parker, Courtney Smith and Kirsten Van Gorp were involved in a horrific car crash in the Gold Coast and were killed almost instantly.

"I don't even know how to begin to process this. I loved my sister so much and I feel wretched knowing that the last time we spoke, we fought. Badly. We never made peace with the argument, and now we never will. All I can say is to keep your loved ones close and to cherish every moment. Don't let pride get in the way of love. I never imagined that this would happen, but it has - and I would give anything to have seen her one last time to make it right."

University students Lochlan Parker, 20, Katrina McKeogh, 21, Courtney Smith, 20 and Kirsten Van Gorp, 22 died in a horror crash at Advancetown.

Ms McKeough expressed her love and sympathy for all families impacted by the horrible tragedy.

"To all the family and friends who have been affected by this, I'm so sorry," she wrote. "Please don't hesitate to reach out to me. I loved them all more than I can say and they all had such bright futures ahead of them. Again, I'm in shock and I don't even know what to say."

She ended her tribute with a stern message to all motorists, so they don't find themselves in the same situation, grieving the loss of their loved ones.

"Take care everyone and please, please f***ing drive safely."

Jess Scott, who said she'd be "forever grateful" for her friendship with Ms McKeough, said the loss of each of the young adults' lives was "a loss to this world".

"Kat was an extraordinary person, so intelligent, bright and above all else kind hearted," Ms Scott said.

"She was a friend to absolutely everyone and anyone, and meeting her is something you could never forget."

Ms Scott said Ms McKeough had many friendships, and her friends were forever grateful to have had her in their lives.

"The positive influence she carried was contagious," she said.

Originally published as Sister's tribute: 'I loved them all more than I can say'