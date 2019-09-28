Menu
Marlene and Roy Littlehales, and Raelene and Burt Harry are travelling Australia together. Carlie Walker
Sisters travelling together across Australia in RV campers

28th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
TWO sisters and their husbands are travelling across Australia, side-by-side.

Marlene and Roy Littlehales, and Raelene and Burt Harry, all in comfortable, self-contained campers, were parked up next to each other at Maryborough Airport's RV Park this week, relaxing in the shade.

They hail from Ballarat and decided to hit the road to see the country's drought-stricken regions, from Lightning Ridge up to Roma then onto Toowoomba.

The group had never been to Maryborough before, but were enjoying their stay.

They visited the markets on Thursday before looking around at the historical buildings.

"We're enjoying that aspect," Roy said.

"It's very impressive."

The couples have travelled to Hervey Bay to whale-watch and visited Fraser Island before coming to Maryborough.

