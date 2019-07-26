Sister's love triangle turns into pub glassing

A MESSY love triangle has spilled into a violent pub assault, with a beer bottle smashed on the head of a former "best friend" who had slept with another girl's boyfriend.

Sisters Kirsty Kreis, 18, and Melanie Collie, 24, were getting stuck into their second bottle of white wine at Gayndah's Golden Orange Hotel Motel on May 3 around 10.20pm when they spotted the victim, who Gayndah Magistrates Court heard had been bullying and threatening Kreis after Kreis' boyfriend's infidelity.

Kreis threw ice cubes from her drink at the victim, striking the victim's friend, which caused the victim to engage in a verbal altercation with Kreis and Collie, the court heard.

Collie unsuccessfully attempted to strike the victim in the face, causing her to stumble backwards, upon which Kreis charged the victim, striking her multiple times in the head and body.

Collie then joined in the fracas, shattering a beer bottle she was drinking from on top of the victim's head.

Kreis and Collie then continued striking the victim before being separated by other patrons.

When found by police, the sisters were noted to be "heavily intoxicated" and were unable to be interviewed at that point, Sgt Stagoll told the court.

The sisters have pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm whilst in company at the Golden Orange Hotel Motel.

The victim was taken to Gayndah Hospital suffering a "small, deep laceration" to the top of her head, which it was discovered contained several shards of glass, scratches to both sides of her face, a large bruise on her upper chest and a stiff, sore neck.

The entire incident lasted around 30 seconds.

Sgt Stagoll said she hoped Collie would have been more of a role model to her younger sister, "but that doesn't appear to be the case."

Defence lawyer Mark Oliver said Kreis suffers depression and anxiety and "lost the power of self control" when she saw the victim.

Mr Oliver said it was a "very unusual" case, for while there was no relevant history, the charges were of a serious nature and there was significant aggravation.

"I decry violence as everyone else does, especially with an instrument, but the background of it has been distressing to (Kreis), her sister and her whole family," Mr Oliver told the court.

The lawyer sought a community-based order and no conviction to be recorded due to the sisters' young ages, calling their offending "30 seconds of stupidity."

"Madness is the word we're looking for," Magistrate Duroux corrected him.

Magistrate Duroux decried the "alcohol-fuelled violence at its worst."

"You've got grog on board, you get this thing called 'Dutch courage', it starts off with this nonsense with the ice cubes and then it escalates quite significantly from there.

"You've smashed a beer bottle on her head which scares the bejeezus out of me... You could have killed her.

The sisters escaped a custodial sentence "by the skin of their teeth," Magistrate Duroux said.

He sentenced them both to two years' probation, with conditions including undergoing counselling and submitting to breath-testing.

Collie was ordered to pay $500 compensation to the defendant, but they were spared a conviction.

The court heard Kreis had now reconciled with her unfaithful partner.

"Did I miss something here?" Magistrate Duroux asked, flabbergasted.

"Oh my God," he said, shaking his head and casting his eyes despairingly at the ceiling.

Kreis burst into tears upon exiting the courtroom.

Has this story raised issues for you? Help is available;