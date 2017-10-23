Sister's desperate plea for help to find missing fishermen

THE SISTER of one of the six men declared missing after their fishing trawler Dianne sank off the Seventeen Seventy Coast last week has issued a desperate plea for help to find the remaining four men.

Two bodies were recovered from the wreck of the Dianne on Saturday afternoon, though their identities are yet to be release by police beyond the fact they were members of the crew.

The whereabouts of the remaining four are still unknown after police divers found no trace of them when they cleared the wreck yesterday.

A coastal search has since been re-launched, with aircraft, vehicles and people on foot scouring the coast line for signs of anything that could help the families find closure.

While police believe the window of survivability for the men passed several days ago, Ms Bidner is holding out hope that one or more of the men may still be alive.

Missing: Adam Bidner, 33.

"We as a family are asking anyone in or near Agnes Waters or 1770 to PLEASE search your local beaches and surrounding areas in the hope you/we locate our four Queensland men from the trawler Dianne," she wrote on Facebook last night.

"Even if you're walking your dogs, go the extra ten minutes further for them. Check inland slightly, let's leave no stone, cave, hole, area uncovered."

"If they are not in the water then there is still a possibility that they've made it to the shore.

"Let's give them a fighting chance because time is of the essence.

"If they are still fighting to survive we owe it to them to fight with everything we've got to find them."