Lorinda and Nathan Fernandez with newborn Adellyn born October 17 and Hadley (2).
Sisterly love as bub Adellyn makes three

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
HADLEY Fernandez, 2, couldn’t contain her excitement about her new sister as she waited in Gladstone Hospital with her mum and dad.

Adellyn Fernandez was born healthy on Thursday at 8.41am.

She weighed 3365g and was 52cm in length.

Adellyn is baby number three for Lorinda and Nathan Fernandez.

“We’re looking forward to going home,” Mrs Fernandez said with a laugh.

With Hadley and Vincent, 4, at home Mr Fernandez is optimistic raising Adellyn will be a little bit easier.

“It’s just the sheer volume of children,” Mr Fernandez said.

He said Vincent had already given his new sister the nickname Bingo.

“He’s all happy and playful,” Mr Fernandez said.

And the parents’ message to their new daughter: “One, be good; two, sleep a lot but three you’ve got to have a fun life.”

