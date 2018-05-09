Sister tells deckhand lost at sea was 'living his dream'

Tributes have flowed for missing deckhand, Jeff Costar after police said he 'couldn't have survived' three days lost at sea and suspended the extensive search.

TRIBUTES have started to flow for missing deckhand Jeff Costar with friends and family remembering him as a "mad fisherman" and the most "caring guy you could ever meet".

The extensive search and rescue mission was suspended yesterday afternoon with police saying the 35 year old "could not have survived" in the water since he went missing Sunday at Swain Reefs, about 200km north-east of Yeppoon.

Mr Costar was last seen by crewman on Gladstone fishing charter, Night Crossing, at 2am Sunday morning. He was reported missing at 4am.

His sister and "best friend" Tiana Baxter held onto hope her brother would be found safe despite the search being called off.

Jeff Costar with his sister, Tiana Baxter (left and centre). Jeff went missing on Sunday morning off a fishing charter off the coast of Yeppoon. Amber Hooker

"Logically, someone can't survive that long out there," she told 7 News Queensland.

"But then there's another part of me where, how do I say goodbye to someone you can't say goodbye to?"

Mrs Baxter said he was a loved son, brother and uncle who had his "dream job".

"Deep in our hearts there will always be hope until we get our brother back," she said.

A tribute page for the Sunshine Coast man has been set up with dozens of people posting memories and photos.

Night Crossing fishing charters leaves from Gladstone every Friday. Contributed

Natasha Head: "Oh Jeff Costar, so many amazing memories of you. Your smile, your love for your family, your passion for the West Coast Eagles and you singing Holy Grail at the top of your lungs with your big beaming smile. Thank you for being my young first real love".

Jacqueline Keiran: "A young man who will be remembered by me in his early years for being committed to everything he pursued. Rip Jeff".

Brett Maloney: "I'm absolutely devastated at this unbelievable loss for the Costar family and for anyone who ever knew Jeff. My heart breaks for Kerry, Gary, Tiana, Steve, Mary and all extended family.

As you all know, Jeff was the most genuine, loyal, friendly and caring guy you could ever meet. I'll never forget all the good times we had, the laughs we shared, watching many a footy and cricket game over a couple of beers and of course the traditional backyard golf every Xmas.

Sadly, we will never be able to add to those memories, but I'll always cherish them".

Telina Mason: "You had this smile that could melt any girls heart and I'm so grateful and privileged that you were my friend. You will be forever loved and missed".

Rosana Smith: "You were always such a nice guy in school and I always appreciated the laughs, god knows the days dragged if we didn't have fun. I'm really sorry for you and your family that this has happened and I'm sending my deepest sympathies during this time, catchya on the other side mate".

Peta Rehardt: "I treasure all the moments we had! In a world that seems to be full of not so nice people you were truly one of the good ones, such a heart of gold if I could say one thing tho, even tho I honestly have only good things to say about you there is one thing I always let slide!! That was your choice of AFL team hahaha.

I will never forget your smile I know that I will never be able to watch the sun rise over the water without thinking of you".