FEET FIRST: Layla Gourley delivering a high kick against Molly Owens in the first modified event of the night.

FEET FIRST: Layla Gourley delivering a high kick against Molly Owens in the first modified event of the night. Allan Reinikka

MARTIAL ARTS: It was an against-the-odds occasion for Gladstone Martial Arts Academy pocket-rocket Layla Gourley on Saturday.

Despite a heavier opponent, Layla, 13, was victorious at the Rocky Rumble 19.

The youngster got on the front foot with a barrage of punches, kicks and knees - most of which landed - and swayed the judge's decision her way.

"We compete against Unison Martial Arts students in Muay Thai and Jiu Jitsu a fair bit," Gladstone Martial Arts Academy head coach Rob McIntyre said.

"And we really look forward to it because not only are they very skilful opponents and competitors but they are always respectful as well and Layla's opponent was awesome this time too."

In a big night for the Gourley family, Layla's younger brother Nate took honours against a fighter who already had five fights in the books.

But Nate, 11, in his first Muay Thai fight, pushed forward and applied pressure with push kicks, straight punches and big round kicks to the body.

Nate kept the pressure on for the full three rounds and came away with the judge's decision.

"The crowd loved the action-packed fight from these two young boys so much that they threw money into the ring after the final bell to show their appreciation," McIntyre said.

"Each boy came away with more than $30 each as a reward for their ferocious fighting."

But that wasn't the end of the night for the two junior Gladstone warriors.

Before the main event was announced, Layla was called to the ring to accept her 'Fighter of the Night' trophy and then Nate received the 'Allen Kennedy Memorial Award - Best Up and Comer Award'.

Nate and Layla also train Mixed Martial Arts and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and have trained for over four years under McIntyre.