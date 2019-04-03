Menu
Sisters Samantha Ward and Michaela Ward have opened a new hairdressing salon, Alex Maree Hair Studio on Tank Street, Gladstone.
SISTER ACT: The newest hairdresser in Gladstone

3rd Apr 2019 4:00 PM
SISTER duo Michaela and Sam Ward have followed in their family's footsteps and started their own hair salon.

The new hair salon Alex Maree Hair Studio - named after their two middle names - opened on Tuesday this week.

If the pair look familiar it's because their mother is the owner of LârShar College of Beauté & Hair. Even their Nana was a hairdresser before them.

"It's in our blood,” Michaela said.

"We felt like we had enough experience behind our belts to go out on our own and give your clients what we want.

"We wanted to be creative in which is a big thing for hairdressers.”

The sisters have a combined 23 years experience in hairdressing, with blonde and balayage both their specialities.

Another speciality for the salon is their range of completely cruelty free colours.

"It's a really big thing these days, (customers) want to be mindful of what product they're using,” Michaela said.

"Affinage uses old hairdressing equipment and makes them into prosthetics for kids, they're trying to give back to the community.”

"Then our other brand Eleven, their products are also cruelty free.”

Being a local family, they're grateful that word of mouth has helped them hit the ground running with appointments.

Eventually they hope to hire an apprentice for the salon and be busy enough to put on another senior hairdresser.

Alex Maree Hair Studio is located at 3/34 Tank St, Gladstone. Call 0456 255 045 for an appointment.

