Sir Don's letter coming home to Gladstone

COMING HOME: Anton Guinea holds his framed copy of the letter sent to him by Sir Donald Bradman in 1996.

ANTON Guinea says he and his wife Julia "freaked out" when they found out a treasured possession was featured prominently in an article in The Observer earlier this week.

The article - which ran on the front page of Monday's edition - told of a personal letter from Sir Donald Bradman, recently discovered inside a dictionary donated to the Gladstone St Vincent de Paul Society.

Anton's sister-in-law Vanessa saw the article online and recognised the letter immediately, tagging Anton and Julia on Facebook.

"(Vanessa) had framed it for us so she knew immediately what had happened," Anton said.

"We freaked out. We were thinking 'Oh no, will we be able to get it back?'"

"We were panicking a bit but in the end we said 'let's be really positive, let's put that out to the universe and it will come back.'"

Yesterday morning Anton contacted the St Vincent de Paul Society and then the Bradman Museum at Bowral, where they had sent the letter.

"The lady I spoke to said they had basically been able to authenticate it over the phone," he said.

"Their curator is expecting it in the mail - as soon as it turns up they will send it right back."

Anton's family had been missing the prized possession since 2015, when it was misplaced as they moved house.

"My sister-in-law had a copy made and framed for us, and we had to get that re-framed when it got damaged during (an earlier) move in 2011," he said.

"We decided to make sure the original was fine so we put it in the dictionary under the letter B for Bradman.

"Somehow in 2015 (the dictionary) must have ended up in a Vinnie's box, because we got a lot of people to help us move.

"Ever since we got to this house, we just haven't been able to find it... we've still got packed boxes so I just trusted it was in there."

A photo of a letter written by Donald Bradman which was found in a book donated to a Vinnies Op Shop. Chris Ison ROK280417cdon4

Anton said he and his family were massive fans of Don Bradman and cricket in general.

"We've got lots of other Bradman memorabilia and we've taken the kids down to the Bowral museum many times," he said.

"When I thought (the letter) was going to the museum I wondered if our grandkids would have to go down in 20 or 30 years to see it there.

"It's really good of the museum to send it back and say it was not a drama."

Despite the deeply personal nature of the letter, which mentioned Bradman's wife's cancer and a recent interview with Ray Martin - Anton said he had not known Bradman personally.

May96- Don Bradman and Ray Mar./donald bradman/cricket SUPPLIED

"I watched that interview in 1996, and (Bradman) said he replied to every single piece of fan mail he got," Anton said.

"Ray asked him how he wanted to be remembered, and Don said: integrity.

"So I thought if he's that committed to writing back, I'm he sure will, and that night I wrote him a letter and put it in the post the next day.

"We were living in outback Western Australia at the time, but only a week or so later we got a response from Don Bradman himself.

"He was true to his word."