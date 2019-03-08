'Sinkhole' landslip widens at Inskip Point

A LARGE landslip is believed to have occurred at Inskip Point last night, just two weeks after the popular Cooloola Coast tourist area was inundated with water from the ferocious weather of ex-tropical Cyclone Oma.

The collapse in shoreline reportedly occurred last night about 6.30pm in an area close to the barge landing area, where local anglers captured the event on video.

The extent of the wash out is unknown yet.

Famously labelled "sink holes", last night's crack in the shoreline is the third time a large and visible landslip has opened at the beach camping area in less than four years.

Last September a 200-300m hole opened on the shoreline north of camping areas, leaving a bow-shaped bay in its wake.

MORE ON SINKHOLE 2018: Fisherman watches sinkhole widen before his eyes

In 2015, a near-disaster landslip that unfolded during the night near the Sarawak campgrounds sucked a four-wheel-drive, a caravan, a camper trailer and some tents when into the hole.

Nobody was injured in the event made national headlines.

MORE: Inskip sinkhole drama relived on TV

WARNING: Drivers snapped on unstable Inskip sinkhole site

THE AFTERMATH: Sinkhole danger claims rejected

A spokesman for the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has said in the past these events happen somewhere along the Inskip peninsula about once a year but there is no way of predicting when or where they will happen.

Following the 2018 landslip, QPWS said the erosion was most likely caused by the undermining of part of the shoreline by tidal flow, waves and currents.

"When this occurs below the waterline, the shoreline loses support and a section slides seaward leaving a hole, the edges of which retrogress back towards the shore," a QPWS statement said.