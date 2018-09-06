SINKHOLE FEARS: Temporary bus stop to be installed in CBD

SINKHOLE FEARS: Goondoon St between Herbert St and Tank St has been closed to heavy vehicles since Monday.

SINKHOLE FEARS: Goondoon St between Herbert St and Tank St has been closed to heavy vehicles since Monday.

TEMPORARY bus stops will be installed on Herbert St and Tank St in Gladstone's CBD today after Goondoon St was closed to vehicles heavier than five tonnes on Monday.

The stretch of Goondoon St between Herbert St and Tank St was closed as a precautionary measure after Gladstone Regional Council became concerned "substructure anomalies" identified by radar below the street could develop into a sinkhole.

The council is investigating the cause of the anomalies.

Both bus stops will be in use soon after installation. The Herbert St stop will be located at the taxi rank next to Woolworths and the Tank St stop will be opposite Jax Tyres.

The Herbert St taxi rank will be temporarily removed to accommodate the bus stop and taxi passengers will have to use the taxi rank on Goondoon St.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the bus stops were introduced for the safety of passengers and drivers.

"The five-tonne gross load limit and accommodating temporary bus stops are a precautionary measure only, but council was not willing to risk the wellbeing of so many passengers and drivers, particularly with so many school children using the bus service," Cr Burnett said.

CLOSED OFF: The road will remain closed to heavy vehicles until repair work can be undertaken. Matt Taylor GLA020918ROAD

"The temporary bus stops do create a longer walking distance for Star of the Sea students, but Goondoon St remains the only street they have to cross and the supervised school crossing service will continue as usual."

A council representative said the anomalies underneath the road had recently expanded and repair work would be required to address the problem.

The temporary bus stops will remain in use until that repair work has been completed.

The representative thanked the public and apologised for any inconvenience.