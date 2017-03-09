Mum picks husband's side after he sexually abuses her little girl

A WOMAN was in court today to support the man who indecently treated and attempted to have sex with her 12-year-old daughter.

The man was the girl's stepfather, and had cared for her for seven years.

The 39-year-old, from the Gladstone region, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court to four counts of indecent treatment and one count of attempted carnal knowledge, with a child under 16 of whom he was a guardian.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said the offences all occurred on the night of December 18, 2015, while the girl's mother was at work.

Ms Baker said the man's behaviour escalated after the girl playfully gave him a "nipple twister", and he did the same to her.

Thinkstock

She said the man then committed a series of indecent acts on the girl, before attempting to have sex with her.

"(His actions) were persistent ... and became more sinister as the night progressed," Ms Baker said.

She said the girl had repeatedly made excuses to get out of the situation, before finally being able to push the man off her and leave.

Ms Baker said a victim impact statement from the girl's biological father, who she had gone to live with after the incident, said she was traumatised and self harming.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said his client, who has two adult kids of his own, experienced "depressive episodes".

Mr Polley said the man was upset about the recent passing of a friend and "highly intoxicated" on the night.

He said the girl had initiated the sexual contact.

Judge Michael Burnett said the man had breached the girl's trust.

"I think you would have been seen by her as a father figure," he said.

"You were the adult and I have no doubt in my mind you would have known what was going on.

"If she was the aggressor you should have pushed her away."

Judge Burnett sentenced the man to two-and-a-half years in jail, suspended after 10 months for four years.