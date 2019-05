There are reports of a single vehicle traffic crash on Boyne Island

UPDATE: A police spokeswoman confirmed a ute on Stella Drive lost control and crashed in to a wall at Boyne Island.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a ute crashed in to a wall just before 11am on Stella Drive.

Fire and police crews are currently on the way to the scene.

More to come.