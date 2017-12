Queensland Ambulance Services were called out to an incident near Mount Larcom.

A VEHICLE towing a trailer rolled on the Bruce Highway about 5km north of Mt Larcom at noon today.

THE Queensland Ambulance Service responded to the incident however the driver was out of the vehicle by the time they arrived.

A QAS spokesperson said they didn't believe the driver had any serious injuries.

Queensland Police Service did not attend the scene.