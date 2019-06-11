Menu
Emergency services are currently on the way to the scene.
Single vehicle incident in West Gladstone

11th Jun 2019 9:45 AM
THERE are reports of a single vehicle crash on Glenlyon Rd in West Gladstone.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews are currently on the way to the scene.

More to come.

