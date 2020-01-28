Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
UPDATE: Woman in hospital after single-vehicle accident

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Jan 2020 10:13 AM | Updated: 10:52 AM
UPDATE 10:49AM:

A WOMAN in her 20s has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle accident in Gladstone Central.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition for observation. 

 

EARLIER 10:13AM: 

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a car crash in Gladstone Central.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Hilliard Street at 9.49am.

She said they are currently assessing one female patient.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews remain on scene.

She said both crews arrived just before 10am and those involved were out of the vehicle.

