UPDATE: Woman in hospital after single-vehicle accident

UPDATE 10:49AM:

A WOMAN in her 20s has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle accident in Gladstone Central.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition for observation.

EARLIER 10:13AM:

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a car crash in Gladstone Central.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Hilliard Street at 9.49am.

She said they are currently assessing one female patient.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews remain on scene.

She said both crews arrived just before 10am and those involved were out of the vehicle.