UPDATE: Woman in hospital after single-vehicle accident
UPDATE 10:49AM:
A WOMAN in her 20s has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle accident in Gladstone Central.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition for observation.
EARLIER 10:13AM:
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a car crash in Gladstone Central.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Hilliard Street at 9.49am.
She said they are currently assessing one female patient.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews remain on scene.
She said both crews arrived just before 10am and those involved were out of the vehicle.