Single mum’s refreshing take on self-isolation

SILVER LINING: 9 News Regional QLD Presenter Samantha Heathwood is embracing the extra time she now has with her two boys.

FOR many, Easter holidays are typically ones spent seaside soaking up quality time with loved ones.

That is precisely what Nine News regional Queensland presenter Samantha Heathwood had intended to do with her two young boys.

But after gut instinct had the single mother delay their annual Noosa trip, she, like countless other parents, found herself with little solutions of what to do.

"It's obviously a very different Easter holidays this year. But we've just been doing lots of things at home to try and stay active."

While for now the former Rockhampton news anchor may have switched to on-screen reporting for at-home producing, she is embracing the extra time with her boys.

"It's very strange for me to be at home in the evenings. My parents normally look after the boys some nights of the week and I don't get home from work until around 7.30pm," she said.

"For the first time in a long time, I'm helping them with all their school work and cooking dinner and we're sitting down at the table and eating dinner together which we never get to do."

Between Facetimes with her parents for dinner, baking new recipes, numerous board games and a daily family movie night she said the family has managed to keep entertained for the most part.

Naturally, she admitted, the time also presented its fair share of challenges.

"I'm not at all going to dish out advice or judge any parents for their choices during this time, just do whatever you've got to do to get through the next couple of months."

"Just survive. If it's the iPad or watching more movies than they're normally allowed, or they want to sleep on the floor for a few nights to pretend their camping, let them do it. Do whatever you must to get through this period."