A CQ woman has been banned from driving for four years. FILE PHOTO.
Single mum banned from driving for four years

Darryn Nufer
9th Mar 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
A single mum's repeat offending has resulted in her being banned from driving for four years.

Natalijah Beverley Louise Dodd-Brown, 23, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to driving while disqualified by a court order.

Dodd-Brown was originally disqualified by a court last October for two years.

But on January 29, she was again caught behind the wheel on Rockhampton's Quay St.

Dodd-Brown told police she was unaware of her disqualification.

In court last Thursday, Dodd-Brown's solicitor said the single mum had been confused about her disqualification period.

For the latest offence, Magistrate Cameron Press fined Dodd-Brown $750 and disqualified her from driving for two years - a penalty to be served on top of her previous two-year ban.

