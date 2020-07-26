Menu
A cold snap is expected this week.
Weather

Single digit temps to return as cool change sweeps CQ

Melanie Plane
26th Jul 2020 2:05 PM
DRIER and cooler nights will return to the Central Queensland region from Monday after a warmer weekend.

Widespread fog was reported in the Rockhampton, Gladstone and western regions on Sunday morning.

But there is little chance of fog for the rest of the week, as temperatures make their way down to single digits again.

On Monday, residents in Rockhampton can expect a low of 11C and a high of 25C, with zero chance of rain.

Sunny skies will persist in Rockhampton all week, with temperatures expected to dip into the single digits from Tuesday, with a low of 9C, ahead of lows of 8C, 9C and 10C on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively.

Further south in Gladstone, residents can expect overnight temperatures to range between 10-12C all week and similar temperatures will be experience on the Capricorn Coast.

Biloela, Emerald, Springsure and Blackwater residents will undoubtedly wake up feeling a bit chilly tomorrow, with the follow temperatures forecast:

Biloela: 6C

Emerald: 9C

Sprinsure: 6C

Blackwater: 8C

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Shane Kennedy said there could also be morning frost across central districts.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

