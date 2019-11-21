Singer nominated for Golden Guitar

SINGER Hayley Marsten is making a name for herself in the world of country music.

The Gladstone-raised singer was announced as a finalist in the Alt Country Album of the Year category for the 2020 Golden Guitar Awards.

She said she was shocked to see her album Spectacular Heartbreak receive the nomination.

“I put a bunch of work in for other categories,” Marsten said.

“This category was the one I thought there was no chance, that it just wasn’t going to happen.”

Marsten said she was usually someone who talked a lot but felt “quite overwhelmed and speechless” about the nomination.

“An album of the year nomination is huge,” she said.

“Especially for an independent artist like myself.”

Spectacular Heartbreak was created with producer Matt Fell and was completely crowdfunded.

“I’m so proud of the record we made and the shows I’ve gotten to do,” Marsten said.

“All of this stuff was an amazing ice-cream sundae.

“This nomination is like the sprinkles on top.”

Marsten released her first EP Even in 2015 and another Lonestar in 2017.

She said she didn’t expect much to come of her releases.

“I just decided I was going to try and do as much as I possibly could,” she said.

“I think that’s the reason I’ve had such a successful career in such a small amount of time.”

Marsten said while some opportunities worked out well, others didn’t.

“The music industry can be hard to work in,” she said.

“Sometimes it feels like you get 98 nos to one yes.”

Marsten said it was important for musicians to always remember why they started music in the first place.

“More than any accolade, you love music,” she said.

“It’s something you’re really passionate about.”

Marsten said she loved hearing from people about how they related to her music.

“Getting to be that person writing that song and story for someone else is really special,” she said,

“I think we all want to feel understood and not alone.

“Connecting through music is a really amazing way to do that.”

Marsten has worked hard to create her music but said she had received tremendous ­support.

“The support I’ve gotten from the community in Gladstone has been really amazing,” she said.

“It’s something I’m very grateful for.”

Spectacular Heartbreak is available at hayleymarsten.com