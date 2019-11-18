Menu
Entertainment

Singer goes topless on red carpet

by Ebony Bowden
18th Nov 2019 3:26 PM

WARNING: Nudity

A Chilean singer staged a topless protest on the Latin Grammy Awards red carpet - railing against a brutal police response to civil uprisings in her country that have left 20 people dead and another 200 blind.

Songstress Mon Laferte, 36, arrived at the awards ceremony in Las Vegas in a trench coat that she removed to reveal a political message decrying violence in the country that she had written across her bare breasts.

Mon Laferte dropped her coat and revealed her protest. Picture: Mindy Small/FilmMagic
Mon Laferte dropped her coat and revealed her protest. Picture: Mindy Small/FilmMagic

"En Chile torturan violan y matan," Laferte wrote across her chest - which translates to "In Chile they torture, rape and kill."

Anti-government protests have rocked the South American country in recent weeks as protesters demand social reforms and a change to the constitution, which currently does not establish the Government's responsibility to provide healthcare and education, the BBC reported.

 

In English, the message reads: ‘In Chile they torture, rape and kill.’ Picture: Bridget Bennett / AFP
In English, the message reads: 'In Chile they torture, rape and kill.' Picture: Bridget Bennett / AFP

 

At least 20 people have died in the protests since they were sparked last month by a demonstration against a hike in subway fares. Hundreds more have been blinded after being hit with rubber bullets used by police to quash the uprising.

Laferte later scooped the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album and kept her trench coat buttoned up as she dedicated the win to Chile.

 

She later won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album. Picture: Bridget Bennett / AFP
She later won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album. Picture: Bridget Bennett / AFP

 

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission.

