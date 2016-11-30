Idea to kick council out of free parks to lure CBD shoppers

OFF LIMITS? The car parks, many of which are currently used by council employees, sit behind the council chambers.

FINDING parking on Goondoon St isn't always easy but Mayor Matt Burnett said it is there, you just need to know where to look.

There are timed parking spots on Goondoon St as well as free spots behind the council chambers, at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre and even behind the Oaks Grand Hotel.

OFF LIMITS? Could a radical idea to kick council employees out of these parks be the parking solution Gladstone's CBD needs to silence those oppose to a stroll and to lure more shoppers to the CBD? One business leader thinks we should consider it. Google Maps

Some members in the community feel as though there needs to be more parking available so shoppers and diners can spend more time in the heart of the city.

Although Cr Burnett didn't rule out creating more parking or tweaking restrictions on spots on Goondoon St, he wanted to let people know where they could already find plenty of spots.

"Ideally we'll get signs that let people know there are 50 car parks one way or whatever it is and that's what we're working on but once we work that out we can then identify what more we can do," Cr Burnett said.

"(But) we already have ample parking and that's what (MRCagny urban planner) Steven Burgess said.

"He says that walking is what makes a CBD."

However, Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Carl Carter said a possible solution to get more people into the CBD would be to have the council's employees park further away from the free parking spots behind the council chambers.

He also said the chamber was committed to working with the council to support businesses in the CBD.

But Cr Burnett said employees were entitled to use the car park and "generally parked out of the way." "We provide enough parking for staff in addition to the free spots but my staff are entitled to park there."