Isgaak Mohamed, 49, fronted Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30 for driving without a drivers licence.
Crime

Simple confusion lands devoted father in court

Kristen Booth
31st Jul 2020 9:00 AM
A LOVING father, working hard to bring his family to Australia, has wound up in court over a simple misunderstanding.

Isgaak Mohamed, 49, fronted Moranbah Magistrates Court yesterday for driving without a drivers licence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said police intercepted Mohamed about 10.42am on March 15 on Dysart Middlemount Rd, near Dysart.

Mohamed showed police a New South Wales drivers licence that had expired in 2018, the court heard.

Duty lawyer Sean Gibbs said Mohamed was a water engineer working at mine sites across the region.

He has a wife and two daughters living in the United Kingdom after they were forced to flee their home in Egypt for being Christians in a predominantly Muslim area, Mr Gibbs said.

Mohamed then moved to Australia where he worked to support his family in Sydney before moving to Central Queensland, the court heard.

Mohamed is trying to relocate his family to Australia.

Mr Gibbs said Mohamed hadn’t taken a test needed to finalise his licence in 2018, but when it was brought to his attention in March, he immediately completed the test, reapplied and was granted a Queensland drivers licence.

“He was confused about the requirements to renew the licence,” Mr Gibbs said.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Mohamed’s story was quite remarkable and acknowledged he was working hard to try reunite with his family.

Mohamed was fined $200 and the conviction was recorded.

