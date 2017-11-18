Gladstone mum's hot new business idea

Gladstone women modelling swimwear sold by new business Lobi's Vault. Three Peonies Photography

A GLADSTONE mum wants to give women more simple and affordable bikini options in time for the warmer weather.

Riverstone Rise woman Courtney Lindeberg has teamed up with her friend, Ashlyn McDonald who lives in New South Wales, to launch bikini business Lobi's Vault.

Ms Lindeberg said Lobi's Vault offered simple, affordable bikinis that most women would feel comfortable in.

The mum of two said the business gave her the opportunity to spend more time with her children, five-month-old Bianca and two-year-old Logan.

Courtney Lindeberg has launched a new business Lobis Vault, selling simple and affordable bikinis. Matt Taylor GLA181117SWIM

"I thought there was nothing really around Gladstone like this," she said.

"I wanted to offer some more swimwear options.

"I really do like block-coloured bikinis.

"Not everyone feels comfortable wearing out-there prints, we just wanted to keep it basic."

She sold bikinis at this month's Beach Arts Music markets and an online store for Lobi's Vault was launched this week.

Next year she hopes to have a stall at more markets and one day open a store in Gladstone or Boyne Island.

The business has also given four Gladstone women an insight into modelling, showing off the range of designs in a photo shoot for the website.

"(The photo shoot) was really good, only one of the girls had prior modelling experience, but they all did such an awesome job," she said.

"They really had a lot of fun and enjoyed getting out of their comfort zone."